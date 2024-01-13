en English
Crime

Sam Haskell Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Murder Charge

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:29 pm EST
Sam Haskell Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Murder Charge

Sam Haskell Jr., son of high-profile television figure Sam Haskell Sr., has entered a not guilty plea in a Los Angeles court to three counts of first-degree murder. This plea follows his arrest spurred by a grisly discovery of a woman’s torso in a dumpster in Encino. A sequence of events led to him being indicted in the deaths of his wife, Mei Li Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li, all previously reported missing.

Unraveling a Grim Tale

The case against Haskell Jr. began to unfold when day laborers, hired by him to remove bags from his property, came upon a horrific discovery. Told they were hauling away rocks, the laborers instead found dismembered body parts concealed in trash bags. The discovery prompted them to alert the police. A subsequent find by a homeless man – a duffel bag containing a human torso – in a dumpster was later identified as that of Mei Haskell, the accused’s wife.

A Link to Hollywood Royalty

Adding an eerie backdrop to this macabre narrative is the connection to Hollywood royalty. Sam Haskell Jr. is the offspring of Sam Haskell Sr., a significant entity in the television industry. Haskell Sr. is the founder and president of Magnolia Hill Productions, a company known for producing specials with country music icon Dolly Parton and reviving the classic television series, The Waltons. His illustrious career also includes a stint as the Worldwide Head of Television at William Morris, a well-known talent agency. However, an email scandal in 2017 led to his stepping down from his position as CEO of the Miss America organization.

The Court Appearance

Despite concerns over self-harm, Haskell Jr. presented himself before the judge shirtless, a peculiar behavior that he had exhibited before. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. In the meantime, he remains in custody without bail.

As this shocking case continues to unravel, it brings to the fore a chilling tale of alleged domestic violence, manipulation, and a horrific triple murder.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

