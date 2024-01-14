Saltillo Resident Arrested on Charges of False Pretense

In an unfolding case that has left the local community of Saltillo in a state of shock, a resident, Edward L. Baker, aged 57, has been apprehended by the Tupelo Police Department on charges of false pretense. The arrest follows a Lee County Circuit Court Capias Warrant issued against him. This warrant pertains to an incident from 2023 where a local business was allegedly defrauded through the unlawful cashing of checks.

Details of the Charges

The warrant against Baker lists a total of seven counts of False Pretense. These charges stem from an incident reported in 2023 involving fraudulent cashing of checks that had been illicitly obtained from a local business. The specifics of the incident, however, have not been disclosed in detail, with the case still under wraps as it awaits trial in the Lee County Circuit Court.

Arrest and Detention

The Tupelo Police Department executed the arrest of Baker, who is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. This bond was set by the Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias warrant was issued. As of now, Baker remains in custody as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

Community Reaction and Other Incidents

The news of Baker’s arrest has sent ripples through the Saltillo community, triggering a mix of surprise and concern among local residents. This incident, however, is not an isolated occurrence in the area. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has reported other incidents recently, including a case of trespassing where a man was found on someone else’s property, and an instance of a woman discovering her house had been rifled through while she was away.