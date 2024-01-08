en English
Crime

Salt Lake City Police Thwarts Burglary in East Liberty Park Neighborhood

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Salt Lake City Police Thwarts Burglary in East Liberty Park Neighborhood

On Sunday, the quiet tranquility of the East Liberty Park neighborhood in Salt Lake City was shattered by a burglary incident.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) responded promptly to the unsettling occurrence near 1400 South and Lincoln Street.

The suspect, believed to be armed initially, had entered an apartment, attempting to create a fortress within its confines.

The SLCPD’s swift response ensured that the suspect was quickly surrounded, rendering any escape impossible.

Upon receiving the alert, SLCPD officers mobilized their resources and converged on the location. The sight that greeted them was a suspect entrenched within an apartment, attempting to barricade himself.

The officers, trained for such exigencies, promptly established a perimeter around the apartment.

Crime United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

