Salt Lake City Man Arrested in USPS Truck Carjacking Incident

Wilber Hernandez, a 32-year-old Salt Lake City resident, was arrested on February 5, following a high-risk carjacking incident involving a United States Postal Services (USPS) carrier truck. The event rapidly escalated into a high-speed pursuit, with Hernandez fleeing north towards Davis County, culminating in his apprehension in Bountiful.

Carjacking Incident and Subsequent Standoff

The incident began in Salt Lake City, where Hernandez forcibly took control of a USPS carrier truck. The situation quickly spiraled out of control as he endangered civilians, rammed into a patrol vehicle, and embarked on a reckless escape route. In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, Hernandez barricaded himself in the stolen mail truck, brandishing a knife and even pretending to possess a firearm by waving a black shovel handle.

Charges and Consequences

Hernandez now faces serious charges that include a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, which, if convicted, could result in a minimum sentence of five years to life imprisonment. The gravity of his crimes is further magnified by the fact that the USPS vehicle is deemed a government asset, and the USPS employee, a government worker. This places Hernandez at risk of facing federal charges. During the investigation, he admitted to the theft and use of a knife to threaten the postal employee.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

In the aftermath of the incident, the USPS has expressed grave concern for the safety of their staff, offering counseling and support to the affected employee. Local law enforcement and postal inspectors continue their rigorous investigation into the case. The incident has brought to light Hernandez's several outstanding warrants for previous failures to appear in court.