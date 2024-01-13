Sadhus Mistaken for Kidnappers Attacked by Mob in Purulia District

In a shocking turn of events, three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh, on their way to West Bengal for the Gangasagar Mela, were mistaken for kidnappers and beaten by a mob in the Purulia district. The sadhus, a father and his two sons, were merely seeking directions to Gangasagar for the Makar Sankranti festival when the misunderstanding unfolded. A simple inquiry to three teenage girls led to screams, panic, and ultimately, an angry crowd.

The Unfortunate Misunderstanding

What started as an innocent question quickly spiraled out of control. The teenage girls, to whom the sadhus asked for directions, screamed and fled. This reaction led locals to suspect the sadhus of criminal intent. In an environment already on high alert for potential criminal activity, the locals reacted swiftly, resulting in an assault on the unsuspecting sadhus.

Police Intervention and Aftermath

Fortunately, the situation was defused with the intervention of the local police. The authorities quickly stepped in, rescuing the sadhus, and bringing them safely to Kasipur Police Station. This swift action prevented a sad situation from turning tragic, but the incident has left the sadhus shaken and the locals filled with regret.

Political Repercussions and Comparisons

The incident has triggered reactions from political parties as well. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the attack, with the party’s IT cell chief alleging that goons linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the assault. The incident has been compared to the 2020 Palghar lynching, highlighting the vulnerability of sadhus in certain regions. The involvement of a TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, in this incident has added more fuel to this political firestorm.