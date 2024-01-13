en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sadhus Assaulted in West Bengal: A Test of Religious Tolerance and Safety

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Sadhus Assaulted in West Bengal: A Test of Religious Tolerance and Safety

Just days ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, a grim incident has unfolded in West Bengal’s Purulia district. A group of sadhus, enroute to the Gangasagar Mela, were brutally assaulted, leading to the arrest of twelve individuals. This event has cast a chilling shadow over the region, raising concerns regarding the safety of religious figures and the broader issue of religious tolerance.

Unraveling the Incident

On their journey to Gangasagar, the sadhus approached a group of women for directions. What should have been a simple interaction quickly escalated into an unanticipated violent encounter. Stripped and assaulted by a mob, the sadhus found themselves at the mercy of their attackers. Swift action by the police resulted in the rescue of the victims and the arrest of twelve suspects. However, the motives behind the assault and the condition of the sadhus remain undisclosed.

Political Undertones and Comparisons

This harrowing incident has struck a nerve within the political landscape of West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the assault, attributing the violence to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The incident has drawn parallels with the 2020 Palghar lynching in Maharashtra, fueling political confrontations and sparking controversy within the state. However, the police have denied any communal angle to the assault.

Looking Ahead: Preventing Future Violence

In light of this incident, the need for a thorough investigation and stricter measures for the protection of sadhus is evident. The sadhus, often considered vulnerable targets for violence, rely on the state’s commitment to religious tolerance and safety. As the authorities continue their investigation, the hope is to unearth the full circumstances of the attack and implement preventative strategies to deter similar incidents in the future.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy
In an appalling incident that has shaken the city of Bengaluru, a 26-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by seven men in Hangal of Haveri district. The heinous crime unfolded in a hotel room where the victim and her partner were initially assaulted, before being subjected to further sexual violence at three different locations in a
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy
Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Mid-Day Meal Scheme Exploited, Law Enforcement Questioned
16 mins ago
Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Mid-Day Meal Scheme Exploited, Law Enforcement Questioned
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
21 mins ago
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Manhunt
7 mins ago
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Manhunt
Sri Lanka's Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre Faces Second Day of Clashes; National Updates
8 mins ago
Sri Lanka's Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre Faces Second Day of Clashes; National Updates
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
11 mins ago
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
Latest Headlines
World News
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
2 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
2 mins
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
3 mins
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
3 mins
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
6 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
6 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
7 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
7 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
13 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app