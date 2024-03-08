Sacramento Small Businesses Targeted in Overnight Safe Heists; Police Advise Security Measures

In a concerning wave of crime, small grocery stores and eateries across Sacramento have fallen victim to a series of sophisticated break-ins, with the culprits making off with safes and their contents. The recent spate of burglaries, including an overnight raid at V. Miller Meats, has prompted a citywide police investigation into these orchestrated crimes. Business owners like Erik Veldman Miller and Jason Chapman express their frustration and sense of violation as they grapple with the aftermath and heightened security advisories from law enforcement.

Advertisment

Organized Crime Wave Hits Local Businesses

With Sacramento's Department of Justice reporting a significant increase in non-residential burglaries, from 600 in 2021 to 759 in 2022, local businesses are on high alert. The thieves have shown a keen understanding of their targets, utilizing tools like dollies found on the premises to facilitate their heists. Establishments such as Taylor's, Compton's, V. Miller Meats, Orphan, and Selland's on Broadway have all reported break-ins, underscoring the brazenness and coordination of these criminal efforts.

Sacramento police are actively investigating the string of burglaries, offering guidance to business owners on how to safeguard their premises. Recommendations include removing cash from registers overnight and ensuring safes are securely anchored to deter theft. These measures, while helpful, underscore the challenges businesses face in protecting their assets against determined thieves.