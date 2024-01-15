en English
Crime

Sachin Tendulkar Alerts Fans About Deep Fake Video: A Call for Urgent Action Against Misinformation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Sachin Tendulkar Alerts Fans About Deep Fake Video: A Call for Urgent Action Against Misinformation

In a recent unsettling episode, legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, has raised an alarm about a deep fake video circulating online that falsely shows him endorsing an app. The cricketing maestro discovered the misleading video and quickly took to his social media channels to caution his immense fan base. He urged them to report such deceptive content, heightening the discourse around the spread of fake news and misinformation.

Swift Action Against Misinformation

In response to the incident, Tendulkar reached out to several bodies, including the Maharashtra Cyber Police, the Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry, and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekar. His aim? To stress the urgency of curbing the proliferation of deep fake videos and misinformation that threaten to derail social and digital discourse.

A Deeper Issue

This incident is not an isolated one. It resonates with a previous case involving Bollywood actress, Rashmika Mandanna, whose image was maliciously manipulated in a viral deep fake video. Mandanna expressed her distress and consternation, calling for urgent action against the misuse of technology. The incident provoked calls for AI regulation in India, given the surge in inflammatory and false social media posts that are fanning political and religious divides.

Government’s Stance on Deep Fakes

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken note of the rising deep fake issues. He stated that social media platforms have been directed to identify and remove such contentious content. The minister emphasized that these platforms could lose their ‘Safe Harbour’ protection if they are found neglecting their duty against deep fakes. A stark indicator of the seriousness with which the government is tackling this issue.

It’s noteworthy that a study found that a staggering 96% of deep fake videos online are non-consensual pornography, with most victims being women. A chilling reminder of the potential misuse of technology and the dark side of the digital world. As we forge ahead in the digital age, the need for stringent regulation and proactive measures to combat deep fakes and misinformation is more pressing than ever.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

