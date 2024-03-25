Sabah Customs Seizes MYR1.3M in Contraband Cigarettes, Intensifies Crackdown on Smuggling

Acting on a solid tip-off, Sabah Customs authorities successfully intercepted more than MYR1.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes hidden in an abandoned lorry in Tenom district. The seizure, which took place on March 16, marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against illegal smuggling activities in the region. Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman, Sabah Customs Assistant Director-General, revealed that the contraband consisted of two million cigarettes, estimated to weigh around 1,920 kilograms. Despite the absence of suspects at the scene, authorities are determined to trace the culprits behind this operation.

A Timely Intervention

The discovery of the contraband cigarettes came after a vigilant effort by the Keningau Customs office, who located the lorry at KM40 off Jalan Tenom–Sipitang. The seizure not only represents a loss of MYR160,000 in contraband value but also highlights the evasion of MYR1,336,000 in duty. The operation underscores the challenges faced by customs and law enforcement agencies in curbing smuggling activities, which often spike during weekends and odd hours to bypass detection.

Escalating Enforcement Efforts

In response to the increasing smuggling activities, Sabah Customs is ramping up its enforcement strategies. The case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, reflecting the authorities' commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice. This incident is part of a broader trend of intensified smuggling activities in Malaysia, with a total of 1,395 cases recorded in 2023, leading to the arrest of 1,364 individuals. The nationwide crackdown on contraband crimes has resulted in a seized value of RM508.76 million, highlighting the scale of the challenge at hand.

Looking Ahead

The successful seizure in Sabah is a testament to the tireless efforts of customs and law enforcement agencies in safeguarding the nation's economic and physical borders. As smuggling tactics evolve, so too must the strategies employed to combat them. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing vigilance required to protect national interests and uphold the law. With authorities on high alert, the fight against smuggling in Malaysia continues, signaling a clear message to those involved in such illicit activities.