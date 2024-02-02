Ryan Samsel Convicted for Role in Capitol Attack

In a resounding verdict, Ryan Samsel of Pennsylvania and his four co-defendants were declared guilty on multiple felony counts for their active roles in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The prosecution identified Samsel as a key instigator in the riot, labeling him as one of the first individuals to confront the police officers on duty.

First Strike

According to court proceedings, Samsel and his group breached a restricted perimeter, acting as the vanguard for the subsequent wave of rioters. The group's actions marked the onset of a chaotic episode that gripped the nation and has since become a pivotal point in recent U.S. history.

Assault on Officer Edwards

Samsel was found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, leading to her sustaining a concussion. The court convicted him on felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. His co-defendants—James Tate Grant, Paul Russell Johnson, Stephen Chase Randolph, and Jason Benjamin Blythe—also faced convictions for civil disorder. Randolph, like Samsel, was found guilty of assaulting Officer Edwards.

Key Interactions

Video evidence presented during the trial showed Samsel interacting with Proud Boy member Joe Biggs, currently serving a 17-year sentence, before the skirmish with the police. This connection underscores the intricacy of the network involved in the riot and the planning that went into the attack.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that the defendants were acquitted of three misdemeanor charges but were convicted on another for committing physical violence on Capitol grounds. Sentencing for Samsel and his co-defendants has been scheduled for June 13, 2024. As per the DOJ, nearly 900 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the January 6 riot, including 149 for assaulting law enforcement officers. This landmark case marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the Capitol attack.