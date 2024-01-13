en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Russia’s Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Russia’s Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation

Stealing from the breadbasket of Europe, Russia has been illicitly exporting large quantities of sunflower seeds from the occupied southern regions of Ukraine, as revealed by an investigation conducted by KibOrg project in collaboration with SeaKrime. The findings have pointed towards the usage of annexed Crimean and Turkish ports to facilitate this illegal trade, causing significant economic losses for Ukraine and exacerbating the global food crisis.

Unraveling the Gam Express Mystery

The investigation spotlighted the Gam Express vessel, notorious for its illicit visits to the occupied Crimean ports under different names and flags. In December 2023, this vessel was loaded with 2850.95 tons of sunflower seeds at the port of Feodosia in Crimea. To evade detection, the vessel turned off its AIS transponder and set sail for Turkey in January 2024 with a cargo bound for the Turkish port of Samsun.

Unearthed Illegal Contract

Documents reveal that the consignment was part of a contract between Agrogroup, a Russian entity, and a Turkish firm. The signatories were Dmitry Cherkesov and Leonid Pashkovskyi, both believed to be instrumental in this illegal trade. This underhanded operation not only undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty but also threatens the global food supply chain.

Russia’s Pillage of Ukrainian Grain

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it is estimated that nearly 8 million tons of Ukrainian grain, which includes wheat and sunflower seeds, has been stolen. The US has responded to these illicit activities by imposing sanctions on the involved Russian entities, but the damage to Ukraine’s economy and the world’s food supply continues unabated.

0
Crime Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Kill Devil Hills Police Seek Help in Finding Wanted Man, Jackie Ray Price
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is soliciting the aid of the public in the pursuit of 48-year-old Jackie Ray Price. Price, last seen in the Winston-Salem area, has outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a felony indecent exposure charge. The charge arose from an incident on April 6, 2023, at a McDonald’s in Kill
Kill Devil Hills Police Seek Help in Finding Wanted Man, Jackie Ray Price
Rideshare Driver Arrested for Robbery with Help of License Plate Recognition Camera
6 mins ago
Rideshare Driver Arrested for Robbery with Help of License Plate Recognition Camera
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition
7 mins ago
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition
Gilbert Goons' Violent Attacks on Minors Spark Outrage and Concern in Phoenix
3 mins ago
Gilbert Goons' Violent Attacks on Minors Spark Outrage and Concern in Phoenix
Five Arrested in Melbourne's Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended
4 mins ago
Five Arrested in Melbourne's Tobacco War: Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Apprehended
Ex-Hartford Police Officer Charged with Larceny at Bear's Smokehouse
4 mins ago
Ex-Hartford Police Officer Charged with Larceny at Bear's Smokehouse
Latest Headlines
World News
Bo Dallas's Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt's Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt's Family
8 seconds
Bo Dallas's Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt's Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt's Family
Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation
9 seconds
Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation
Sports Talk Show 'The Locker Room' Delves into Gesa Stadium Developments and Huskies' Coaching Search
11 seconds
Sports Talk Show 'The Locker Room' Delves into Gesa Stadium Developments and Huskies' Coaching Search
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital
28 seconds
Measles Outbreak Alert: Potential Exposure at Kansas City International Airport and North Kansas City Hospital
High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Triumph in Recent Competitions
Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice
2 mins
Georgia Ice Dogs Keep the Tradition Alive: Spreading Joy Off the Ice
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
3 mins
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
4 mins
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
Fanbase Unrest Over Micah Parsons' All-Pro Snub: A Deep Dive into the NFL's Complex Dynamics
4 mins
Fanbase Unrest Over Micah Parsons' All-Pro Snub: A Deep Dive into the NFL's Complex Dynamics
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app