Russia’s Illicit Export of Stolen Ukrainian Sunflower Seeds: An Investigation

Stealing from the breadbasket of Europe, Russia has been illicitly exporting large quantities of sunflower seeds from the occupied southern regions of Ukraine, as revealed by an investigation conducted by KibOrg project in collaboration with SeaKrime. The findings have pointed towards the usage of annexed Crimean and Turkish ports to facilitate this illegal trade, causing significant economic losses for Ukraine and exacerbating the global food crisis.

Unraveling the Gam Express Mystery

The investigation spotlighted the Gam Express vessel, notorious for its illicit visits to the occupied Crimean ports under different names and flags. In December 2023, this vessel was loaded with 2850.95 tons of sunflower seeds at the port of Feodosia in Crimea. To evade detection, the vessel turned off its AIS transponder and set sail for Turkey in January 2024 with a cargo bound for the Turkish port of Samsun.

Unearthed Illegal Contract

Documents reveal that the consignment was part of a contract between Agrogroup, a Russian entity, and a Turkish firm. The signatories were Dmitry Cherkesov and Leonid Pashkovskyi, both believed to be instrumental in this illegal trade. This underhanded operation not only undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty but also threatens the global food supply chain.

Russia’s Pillage of Ukrainian Grain

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it is estimated that nearly 8 million tons of Ukrainian grain, which includes wheat and sunflower seeds, has been stolen. The US has responded to these illicit activities by imposing sanctions on the involved Russian entities, but the damage to Ukraine’s economy and the world’s food supply continues unabated.