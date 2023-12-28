en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Russian War Crimes in Ukraine: The Unsettling Reality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Russian War Crimes in Ukraine: The Unsettling Reality

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has authenticated a shocking video that portrays the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with the suspicion pointing towards Russia’s 76th Airborne Division’s involvement in this atrocious act. The footage, which emerged on the internet, captures Russian soldiers taking the lives of three Ukrainian servicemen, with a soldier callously shooting a deceased Ukrainian soldier at point-blank range.

A Chilling Evidence Emerges

The Prosecutor General’s Office began an investigation on the same day they obtained the footage, December 16. The Ukrainian soldiers seen in the video were reportedly captured by Russian forces east of Robotyne, and were brutally executed an hour later. The quest to identify the slain POWs is currently ongoing, but the details regarding the disposition of their bodies remain a mystery.

Recurring Atrocities

This incident adds to a growing list of alleged war crimes by Russian forces, which include previous instances of torture and executions, flagrantly violating the Geneva Conventions. Another video, released by the DeepState monitoring project in early December, detailed similar war crimes near Stepove in Donetsk Oblast, a claim that Ukraine’s military has since confirmed. Furthermore, Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of using Ukrainian POWs as human shields near Robotyne.

The Systematic Violations

These systematic violations suggest a disturbing reality, that the Russian military command is cognizant of the heinous crimes committed by its personnel. The war crimes investigator, Yuri Belousov, indicated that the 76th Air Assault Division, which has been part of the war against Ukraine since 2014 and has a history of atrocities against civilians, is linked to this crime. However, further investigation is still in progress.

The Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman confirmed the authenticity of another video showing a Russian soldier forcing unarmed Ukrainian POWs to walk at gunpoint toward Ukrainian lines. This practice, believed to be systematic among Russian troops, has led to the opening of an investigation into Russia’s alleged use of Ukrainian POWs as human shields, a clear war crime under the Geneva Convention. As of now, Ukraine has documented over 110,000 war crime cases.

0
Crime Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Consultant Hirotaka Miyamoto Cleared of Rape Charges as Accuser Withdraws Complaint

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dublin Prison Officer Arrested: A Cautionary Tale on Professional Conduct

By BNN Correspondents

Former PBOC Official, Sun Guofeng, Sentenced for Corruption and Leaking State Secrets

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ukraine's Lost Children: The Human Cost of Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 De ...
@Crime · 10 mins
Christmas Eve Carnage: Nigeria Mourns as Plateau State Sees Over 70 De ...
heart comment 0
Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla District

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District
Taiwanese YouTuber Chu Yu-chen Sentenced for Deepfake Pornography

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwanese YouTuber Chu Yu-chen Sentenced for Deepfake Pornography
Fatal School Stabbing in Taipei Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal School Stabbing in Taipei Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice
Punjab Police Arrests Notorious Gangster Vikramjit Singh: A Blow to Organized Crime

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab Police Arrests Notorious Gangster Vikramjit Singh: A Blow to Organized Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
19 seconds
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
Trump's Alleged Demand for a Share of Donations to Pro-MAGA Think Tank Raises Legal Concerns
26 seconds
Trump's Alleged Demand for a Share of Donations to Pro-MAGA Think Tank Raises Legal Concerns
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
3 mins
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
4 mins
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
4 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
5 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
7 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
7 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
7 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
5 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
14 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
17 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
47 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
56 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app