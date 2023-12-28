Russian War Crimes in Ukraine: The Unsettling Reality

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has authenticated a shocking video that portrays the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with the suspicion pointing towards Russia’s 76th Airborne Division’s involvement in this atrocious act. The footage, which emerged on the internet, captures Russian soldiers taking the lives of three Ukrainian servicemen, with a soldier callously shooting a deceased Ukrainian soldier at point-blank range.

A Chilling Evidence Emerges

The Prosecutor General’s Office began an investigation on the same day they obtained the footage, December 16. The Ukrainian soldiers seen in the video were reportedly captured by Russian forces east of Robotyne, and were brutally executed an hour later. The quest to identify the slain POWs is currently ongoing, but the details regarding the disposition of their bodies remain a mystery.

Recurring Atrocities

This incident adds to a growing list of alleged war crimes by Russian forces, which include previous instances of torture and executions, flagrantly violating the Geneva Conventions. Another video, released by the DeepState monitoring project in early December, detailed similar war crimes near Stepove in Donetsk Oblast, a claim that Ukraine’s military has since confirmed. Furthermore, Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of using Ukrainian POWs as human shields near Robotyne.

The Systematic Violations

These systematic violations suggest a disturbing reality, that the Russian military command is cognizant of the heinous crimes committed by its personnel. The war crimes investigator, Yuri Belousov, indicated that the 76th Air Assault Division, which has been part of the war against Ukraine since 2014 and has a history of atrocities against civilians, is linked to this crime. However, further investigation is still in progress.

The Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman confirmed the authenticity of another video showing a Russian soldier forcing unarmed Ukrainian POWs to walk at gunpoint toward Ukrainian lines. This practice, believed to be systematic among Russian troops, has led to the opening of an investigation into Russia’s alleged use of Ukrainian POWs as human shields, a clear war crime under the Geneva Convention. As of now, Ukraine has documented over 110,000 war crime cases.