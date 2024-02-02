Russian Man Mistakes Child for Mannequin in Alcoholic Confusion, Arrested

In a disturbing series of events, a 55-year-old man in Russia, under the influence of alcohol, attacked a 4-year-old boy in a store. The incident, which took place in the Kursk region of Russia, saw the man mistaking the young child for a mannequin. The shocking assault, caught on the store's CCTV cameras, shows the man punching the child in the face before the child's father intervenes.

A Mistaken Identity

The intoxicated man, with a history of similar behavior, was under the illusion that the child was a mannequin. In a state of inebriation, he found it hard to distinguish between a dummy and a real, living child. This resulted in the man lashing out and delivering a punch to the face of the innocent child.

Father's Intervention And Subsequent Arrest

Alerted by the sudden attack, the child's father swiftly stepped in to protect his son. The assailant was promptly apprehended, thanks to the father's intervention and the store's security footage. The police arrived on the scene and took the man into custody, putting an end to the horrifying ordeal.

Child's Health And Recovery

Following the traumatic episode, the child was immediately taken to a medical facility for examination. Fortunately, the doctors found that the young boy had not sustained any serious injuries from the assault. Despite the physical attack, the child has fully recovered, exhibiting the resilience of youth.