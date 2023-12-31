en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST
Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation

Gennady Shiryaev, a leading figure in the Russian egg industry, has survived a narrow escape from an assassination attempt. This alarming event unfolded just days after an official investigation into allegations of price fixing, targeted at Shiryaev, was initiated. The assassination attempt’s timing has stirred up speculation regarding possible links to the investigation, fueling further public unrest.

Price Hike and Public Hysteria

The egg magnate’s ordeal has heightened public anxiety over escalating inflation, particularly concerning eggs – a basic food necessity. Egg prices have skyrocketed by more than 50% within the past three months, feeding into a growing hysteria in Russia. The Kremlin has pledged to tackle the soaring prices and has implemented emergency measures to alleviate the situation. These include procuring eggs from overseas markets and abolishing import taxes.

(Read Also: Adani Group Forges Tech Venture with UAE’s IHC in Pursuit of India’s Digitization Market)

The Intersection of Business, Crime, and Economic Pressures

The assassination attempt on Shiryaev’s life and the ongoing investigation into alleged egg market manipulations underscore the tense intersections of business, crime, and economic pressures in Russia. They also highlight the significant impacts that price fixing in essential goods markets can have on affordability and availability, potentially leading to public unrest.

(Read Also: French Authorities Formally Investigate Russian Oligarch Kuzmichev)

External Factors Exacerbating the Situation

High energy prices and Western sanctions have compounded the issue, contributing to the costly production of eggs in Russia. The current situation underscores the fragility of food security in the face of geopolitical tensions and economic volatility.

Read More

0
Crime Inflation Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Biden Official, Sam Brinton, Dodges Jail Time Amidst Multiple Theft Charges

By Quadri Adejumo

Police Identify Victim Found Dead in Hamilton Driveway: Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, 24

By Mazhar Abbas

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

By Dil Bar Irshad

COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: U.S. Loses $280 Billion to Fraudsters

By BNN Correspondents

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son S ...
@Crime · 25 mins
Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son S ...
heart comment 0
Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year
Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway
Mumbai Police Inspector’s Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler
ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought

By Mazhar Abbas

ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought
Latest Headlines
World News
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
2 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
2 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
7 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
7 mins
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
8 mins
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
10 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
14 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
16 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
16 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
16 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app