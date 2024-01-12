Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight

In a shocking daylight incident, a businessman found himself robbed of Rs 8 million in Korangi, one of Karachi’s densely populated areas. The robbery, which took place outside a local bank, has stunned the community and prompted a swift response from law enforcement. The police have launched an investigation, with the case officially registered and the analysis of CCTV footage underway.

CCTV Reveals Key Information

Caught on the bank’s surveillance system, two suspects were seen arriving at the scene on a motorcycle. The footage provided crucial clues, revealing that one of the suspects had entered the bank for reconnaissance before the actual robbery. This suspect, later identified as Saeed Alam, was found to have more than 14 different types of cases registered against him across various police stations.

NADRA Assistance and Manhunt

Using the visual evidence from the CCTV and the assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the police have been able to identify Saeed Alam. A manhunt is currently underway, intensifying the pressure on the suspect.

Another Tragedy Strikes Karachi

In an unrelated but equally disturbing event, a young student named Faiz Muhammad was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Surjani town. The 20-year-old first-year student resisted the robbers and was shot three times in the head. Despite immediate medical intervention, Muhammad succumbed to his injuries. The culprits, however, managed to escape and are still at large.