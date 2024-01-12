en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight

In a shocking daylight incident, a businessman found himself robbed of Rs 8 million in Korangi, one of Karachi’s densely populated areas. The robbery, which took place outside a local bank, has stunned the community and prompted a swift response from law enforcement. The police have launched an investigation, with the case officially registered and the analysis of CCTV footage underway.

CCTV Reveals Key Information

Caught on the bank’s surveillance system, two suspects were seen arriving at the scene on a motorcycle. The footage provided crucial clues, revealing that one of the suspects had entered the bank for reconnaissance before the actual robbery. This suspect, later identified as Saeed Alam, was found to have more than 14 different types of cases registered against him across various police stations.

NADRA Assistance and Manhunt

Using the visual evidence from the CCTV and the assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the police have been able to identify Saeed Alam. A manhunt is currently underway, intensifying the pressure on the suspect.

Another Tragedy Strikes Karachi

In an unrelated but equally disturbing event, a young student named Faiz Muhammad was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Surjani town. The 20-year-old first-year student resisted the robbers and was shot three times in the head. Despite immediate medical intervention, Muhammad succumbed to his injuries. The culprits, however, managed to escape and are still at large.

0
Crime Law Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 seconds ago
Kidnapping Crisis in Haiti: Public Health Hero's Son Abducted, Health Services at Risk
In an unfortunate twist of fate, Haiti’s public health champion, Dr. Jean William “Bill” Pape, finds himself caught in the crosshairs of the country’s escalating gang violence and kidnappings. His son, 33-year-old agronomist, Douglas Pape, was forcibly taken on November 28 near his coffee farm by armed men. The younger Pape remains captive despite attempts
Kidnapping Crisis in Haiti: Public Health Hero's Son Abducted, Health Services at Risk
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
2 mins ago
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
2 mins ago
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
Florida Resident Arrested for Child Exploitation: A Disturbing Tale of Online Predation
34 seconds ago
Florida Resident Arrested for Child Exploitation: A Disturbing Tale of Online Predation
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
2 mins ago
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
2 mins ago
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
Latest Headlines
World News
Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines
15 seconds
Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
34 seconds
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
51 seconds
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
1 min
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
1 min
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
2 mins
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
2 mins
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
2 mins
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
3 mins
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app