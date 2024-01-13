Rowdy Sheeter M.K. Purnesh Escapes Police Custody in Chikkamagaluru Hospital

In a startling turn of events, 32-year-old rowdy sheeter M.K. Purnesh, managed to escape police custody at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on a Saturday morning. Purnesh, who was initially arrested on October 30 relating to an attempt to murder case, managed to flee despite carrying a deep leg wound from police gunfire.

Eluding Surveillance

Two policemen, who were posted to guard Purnesh during his hospital stay, were outwitted by the fugitive. The injury, instead of serving as a restraint, didn’t deter Purnesh from executing his escape plan.

Treatment and Transfer

Purnesh’s initial treatment took place at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru where he underwent surgery. His family members were notably absent during this period, leaving the police to oversee his care. Following his surgery, Purnesh was transferred to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru for further treatment.

Escape Amidst Custody

It was at this district hospital in Chikkamagaluru where Purnesh took advantage of the situation and fled the premises. The details of his escape are still unclear and the search for the escapee is on.