Routine Traffic Stop Unearths Hidden Cocaine; Lexington Park Man Arrested

On January 18, 2024, a routine traffic stop in St. Mary's County turned into a surprising drug bust when police discovered cocaine concealed in a wallet. The wallet belonged to 41-year-old Lexington Park resident, Michael Wade Blackistone, who is now facing a charge of CDS: Possession Not Marijuana.

A Tip-Off That Led to an Arrest

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:27 p.m., when Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office flagged a 2005 Chevrolet Express van for an equipment violation. The traffic stop, which was initially routine, quickly escalated when a K9 unit scanned the vehicle and gave a positive alert for narcotics.

Unveiling the Hidden Narcotics

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of cocaine, cunningly concealed within a wallet. This discovery was the key that would link Blackistone to the narcotics, marking a significant turning point in what began as an ordinary traffic stop.

Consequences and Aftermath

Upon the discovery of the hidden drugs, Blackistone was immediately arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The charge he now faces, CDS: Possession Not Marijuana, could carry severe penalties and significantly impact his future. Meanwhile, the second occupant of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed, was released from the scene without charges.

As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the constant vigilance required by law enforcement in their continuous battle against illicit drug possession and distribution. It also underscores the potential consequences that individuals face when they make decisions that put them on the wrong side of the law.