Routine Traffic Stop in Pasadena Uncovers Loaded Handgun; Parolee Arrested

On a regular evening in Pasadena, a routine traffic stop took an unexpected turn, spiraling into a full-blown weapons charge arrest. The central figure of this incident was Malan Gordon, a 25-year-old local resident on parole. His routine commute took a drastic detour when he was stopped for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street, around 7:52 p.m. on February 1st.

Unveiling the Unexpected

With no valid driving license to his name, Gordon was already on the wrong side of the law. His legal troubles, however, were far from over. A subsequent search of his vehicle, carried out by the vigilant Pasadena Police officers, revealed a hidden layer to this story. Nestled within the confines of Gordon's vehicle, officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun, a find that would catapult this traffic stop into a more serious legal arena.

The Ripple Effect of One Traffic Stop

As the sole occupant of the vehicle, Gordon found himself in the eye of a storm. The traffic stop, initially prompted by a seemingly minor vehicle code violation, had now escalated to multiple weapons-related charges. The loaded 9mm handgun found in his vehicle not only violated his parole conditions but also put him in direct violation of California's gun laws.

A Call for Civic Responsibility

Pasadena Police Lieutenant Matt Campeau, who confirmed the arrest, took the opportunity to appeal to the public. He urged anyone with additional information relating to this incident to step forward. The Police Lieutenant emphasized the importance of public collaboration in such cases and highlighted the availability of 'Crime Stoppers' for anonymous reporting. This arrest underscores the vital role of routine law enforcement activities in maintaining public safety and order.