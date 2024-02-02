Routine Traffic Stop in Palestine, Texas Unveils Significant Drug Bust

On a typical winter afternoon in Palestine, Texas, a routine traffic stop spiraled into an unexpected drug bust, resulting in the arrest of two individuals - Lisbeth Guity, 28, and Harry J. Shepherd, 39. The incident transpired around 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of South Street and South Jackson Street on January 25, as disclosed by the Palestine Police Department.

An Unexpected Discovery

As the vehicle began to slow, Guity was observed discarding an object out the window. Once retrieved, it was confirmed to be a marijuana joint. The officers, upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, stumbled upon a far graver discovery. Hidden within the confines of the vehicle were 11.58 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.28 grams of suspected cocaine, and a minor quantity of marijuana.

Subsequent to the findings, both Guity and Shepherd were charged with possession of a controlled substance, the degree of the charge varying based on the quantity found. Guity faced an additional charge for tampering or fabricating physical evidence, linked to her attempt to dispose of the joint. Post the arrest, the duo was confined to the Anderson County Jail.