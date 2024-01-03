en English
Crime

Routine Traffic Stop in Folsom Leads to Arrest and Ghost Gun Discovery

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
On Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m., a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Wales Drive and East Bidwell Street in Folsom led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Sacramento man. The arrest ensued when Folsom Police Department officers discovered that the man had an outstanding felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The situation took a more alarming turn when a subsequent search of the man’s vehicle unearthed a homemade ‘ghost gun.’

A Ghost Gun in the Spotlight

The ‘ghost gun’ found in the man’s possession appeared to be homemade, signified by the absence of a serial number. This key characteristic of ghost guns makes them virtually untraceable, posing a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies. These weapons have been increasingly linked to criminal activities, raising grave concerns about public safety.

Unraveling the History of the Arrested Man

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Sacramento man had a history of prior convictions, for which he was on probation and parole. The outstanding felony warrant was specifically for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a crime that carries significant weight in itself.

Consequences of the Discovery

Following the discovery of the ghost gun and the revelation of the outstanding felony warrant, the man was taken into custody. He was subsequently booked into the Sacramento County jail. The charges he now faces are twofold, relating both to the warrant and the possession of the ghost gun. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal firearms and the individuals who possess them.

Crime United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

