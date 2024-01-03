Routine Traffic Stop in Delaware Leads to Felony Drug Arrests

In a routine traffic stop in Delaware, two men found themselves facing serious felony drug charges. The incident unfolded south of Georgetown, when Delaware State Police observed a driver turning onto Dupont Boulevard without signaling. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Lewes, had an active warrant, leading to his immediate arrest.

Discovery of Drugs

During the arrest, police officers noticed drug paraphernalia under the man’s leg. This discovery led to a more thorough search of the vehicle, unveiling a stash of narcotics. More than 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of suspected powder cocaine were found. The search also revealed 149 bags of suspected heroin in the passenger’s area.

Arrest of the Passenger

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 44-year-old Anthony Hitchens from Millsboro. Upon the discovery of the drugs, Hitchens was arrested alongside the driver. Both men now face multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Aftermath of the Arrest

Following their arrests, both men were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2. Hitchens was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a hefty $48,000 cash bond, while the driver was released on his own recognizance.

This incident underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the relentless vigilance of law enforcement in Delaware. It serves as a stark reminder that the war on drugs is far from over, and every traffic stop could potentially unveil a darker, deeper criminal narrative.