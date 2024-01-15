en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rotterdam in Spotlight as Trial Begins for Man Accused of Deadly Spree and Hospital Arson

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Rotterdam in Spotlight as Trial Begins for Man Accused of Deadly Spree and Hospital Arson

Rotterdam, Netherlands, is bracing itself as the trial commences for a man accused of a violent spree that led to the deaths of three individuals and the fiery destruction of a hospital. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly embarked on a rampage that ended in multiple shootings and a hospital set ablaze. This incident prompted significant emergency response and has received ample media attention due to its severity and the disruption it caused.

Chaos Unleashed

The suspect, a medical student identified as Fouad L., is accused of killing his neighbor and her daughter before making his way to the Erasmus hospital. There, he purportedly shot a teacher, causing waves of panic and fear. His motivations, as alleged, were rooted in anger after failing a psychological test. The suspect showed signs of ‘psychotic’ behavior, as documented by the hospital that had ordered psychiatric testing for him.

The Firestorm and Aftermath

Following the shootings, Fouad L. is reported to have instigated an arson rampage that led to the evacuation of nearly 25,000 people from the hospital premises. Initially, the suspect admitted his crimes but later invoked his right to silence. Another man is also in custody, suspected of supplying the weapons used in this rampage.

Public Reaction and Upcoming Proceedings

The heinous acts committed have caused a shock wave in Rotterdam and beyond, escalating the case to high-profile status. The public’s interest is peaked, and demands for justice and answers about the motivations behind these acts are rampant. The suspect’s pre-trial detention is expected to be extended due to his ‘worrying’ behavior and past conviction for animal abuse. Further examination at the Pieter Baan Center has been ordered, though no results have been released yet.

0
Crime Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
32 seconds ago
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Two individuals have been arrested in Kaabong district, Uganda, in connection with the brutal murder of police officer PC Moris Ochen. The arrests, which occurred a week after the heinous crime, have brought some relief to a community grappling with escalating insecurity. Crime Scene and Investigation PC Moris Ochen was fatally attacked in Kurao village,
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
2 mins ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences
2 mins ago
Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences
Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts
37 seconds ago
Thai Shaman Acknowledges Charges for Casting Spells on Private Parts
Abductions and Ransom in Nigeria: A Wave of Outrage
1 min ago
Abductions and Ransom in Nigeria: A Wave of Outrage
UN Warns of Surging Misuse of Cryptocurrency Tether in Southeast Asia
1 min ago
UN Warns of Surging Misuse of Cryptocurrency Tether in Southeast Asia
Latest Headlines
World News
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
13 seconds
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
20 seconds
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
23 seconds
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
35 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
36 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
38 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
42 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
52 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
56 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app