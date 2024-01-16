In an unprecedented verdict, a Russian court has sentenced Colonel Sergey Volkov, the chief of the Rosgvardia's naval management department, to a six-year term in a general-regime penal colony. The conviction is the result of Volkov's alleged failure to protect the strategic Kerch Strait Bridge from Ukrainian drone assaults.

Advertisment

Failed Defense System

The bridge, a pivotal link between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, has been the target of Ukrainian attacks due to its role as a supply route for Russian forces. Volkov was found guilty of abuse of power with grave consequences under the Russian Penal Code. The court concluded that Volkov greenlit a 395.5 million rubles contract for anti-drone radar systems, which were later revealed to be incapable of defending against drone invasions.

Questionable Acquisitions

Advertisment

Although the radars were functional, they were deemed unsuitable for drone defense during the trial. Volkov's defense argued that the equipment was acquired from a monopolist, but this did not absolve him of the charges. The colonel maintained his innocence throughout the trial, denying all allegations leveled against him.

Impact on the Kerch Strait Bridge

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the bridge, which has suffered significant damage on two occasions since the onset of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. The first attack took place in October 2022, resulting in the collapse of three spans and claiming four lives. The subsequent attack in July 2023 led to the collapse of one span and two additional fatalities. The Security Service of Ukraine has openly claimed responsibility for the bridge assaults.