Roofing Workers Discover Baby’s Body in Florida Trash Bin

In a shocking incident that has left a community in dismay, a baby’s body was found in a large trash bin at an apartment complex in Hollywood, Florida. The discovery was made by workers from Infinity Roofing, who were on-site to replace the roof on Monday morning. The workers noticed a box amidst the debris that seemed out of place. Opening the box revealed a heartbreaking reality – the lifeless body of a baby.

Tragic Discovery Shakes Community

The grim discovery was made around 8 a.m. After unearthing the baby, the workers immediately alerted the authorities. Despite efforts by first responders to resuscitate the infant, the baby remained unresponsive. The Hollywood Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after and confirmed the tragic news. The incident sent a wave of shock and disbelief through the community, raising questions about the circumstances that led to the baby’s demise.

An Impactful Blow to Infinity Roofing

John Mitala, owner of Infinity Roofing, expressed his deep concern over the incident. The event was a significant emotional blow to his workers and the company as a whole. The workers, who were merely there to perform their job, were left deeply shaken by the tragic incident they stumbled upon.

Prompts Discussion on Florida’s Safe Haven Laws

The incident has sparked a discussion about Florida’s Safe Haven laws. These laws allow parents to surrender their newborns anonymously to firefighters and hospital workers, providing a safe alternative to desperate situations. The tragic incident in Hollywood has highlighted the need for greater awareness and adherence to these laws.

The Hollywood Police Department is currently investigating the case, and no further details about the infant have been released. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.