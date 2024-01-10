Ronnell Taylor Sentenced to 33 Months for Role in IRS Impersonation Scam

Yesterday in a federal court, Ronnell Taylor Jr., 41, of Jeannette, was sentenced to 33 months of incarceration for his role in a large-scale IRS impersonation scam. The scam, which resulted in victims losing over $550,000, was operated from overseas call centers in India.

The Scam Operation

The scam’s modus operandi involved victims receiving recorded messages fraudulently claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These messages informed the victims of unpaid back taxes they supposedly owed. To resolve the matter, the victims were instructed to call a specific number.

When the victims called the number provided, the calls were automatically forwarded to call centers in India. This was made possible by Taylor, who activated and programmed cell phones to forward these calls.

Victims’ Coercion and Payment Methods

Victims were pressured into making immediate payments to settle their fictitious tax debt. The scammers instructed the victims to make payments through unconventional methods such as prepaid debit cards, money orders, or wire transfers.

The scam was designed to deceive victims into believing they were communicating directly with the IRS, coercing them into making payments directly to the scammers.

Taylor’s Sentence and Restitution

The sentence handed to Taylor is a culmination of a thorough investigation by the Justice Department into this fraudulent activity. Taylor, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in September 2022, was also ordered to pay $193,111 in restitution to 27 victims.

Following his prison term, Taylor faces two years of supervised release. The judge emphasized the extensive impact of Taylor’s actions, which persisted for nearly 18 months, before imposing the sentence.