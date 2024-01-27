Ronda Rousey Alleges Vince McMahon's Influence on WWE Persists through Veteran Bruce Prichard

Ronda Rousey, former WWE RAW Women's Champion, has publicly voiced her concerns about the persisting influence of ex-CEO, Vince McMahon, on the operations of WWE, in light of a recent lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, accuses McMahon of sex trafficking, leading to his resignation from both WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings. Rousey's allegations are primarily directed towards WWE veteran Bruce Prichard, whom she describes as McMahon's "avatar".

McMahon's Resignation and The Role of Prichard

McMahon's resignation follows the lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant, accusing him of sex trafficking, emotional and sexual abuse. Despite his departure, Rousey alleges that his influence on the company still persists through Prichard. Prichard's association with WWE dates back to the late 1980s, making him one of the company's most influential figures. He allegedly acted as McMahon's proxy during a brief period of absence in 2022.

Rousey's Concerns and Future Endeavors

In a post on social media, Rousey expressed her worries about the continuous influence of McMahon on WWE, despite his resignation. She accused Prichard of being McMahon's proxy and claimed that as long as Prichard remains with WWE, McMahon's influence will continue to pervade. Rousey, who last competed in WWE at SummerSlam in 2022, has since been seen on the Independent Circuit, wrestling in Ring of Honor and teaming up with Marina Shafir.

McMahon's Defense and Rousey's Allegations

Despite the serious accusations, McMahon has vowed to defend himself vigorously against the allegations. Rousey's post also mentioned McMahon's previous retirement during a hush-money scandal and his subsequent return to power in January 2023. Her allegations against Prichard have ignited new debates about the power dynamics within WWE and raised concerns about the company's future direction.