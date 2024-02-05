Romance Scammer Unveils the Tactics and Desperation Behind Online Frauds

As Valentine's Day loomed, an unsuspecting individual received an unsolicited message on Instagram from a man identifying himself as Bobby Brown, an American oil drilling engineer working in Scotland. This person, however, was not a starry-eyed romantic but a seasoned writer well aware of the treacherous world of online romance scams.

With the rise of digital platforms, a new form of predation has emerged, exploiting the innate human yearning for connection. Andre Wang, a social psychologist, affirms this fundamental human need, which scammers ruthlessly manipulate to their advantage. As the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) reports, in 2023 alone, a staggering 945 individuals fell victim to romance scams, surrendering over $50 million—an average loss of almost $53,000 per individual.

The Man Behind the Mask

Over six weeks, 'Bobby' persisted in obtaining the author's phone number, lacing his messages with endearing terms and sending inconsistent information to corroborate his identity. Eventually, a ring emoji marked a digital proposal, a classic move in the romance scam playbook. When pressed for an honest conversation, the man behind 'Bobby' confessed. He was not an American engineer but a 27-year-old Nigerian from Oghara.

Shedding the false persona, the man revealed his life as a 'Yahoo boy', a term for online scammers in Nigeria. He spoke of the economic hardships that forced him into this life after his father lost his job. Despite the societal stigma, many in Nigeria have resorted to online scams for survival.