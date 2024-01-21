Roi Popplewell: A Life Cut Short, A Family in Crisis

The tranquil life of 53-year-old Roi Popplewell, a man of dual British-Israeli citizenship, was brutally cut short when he was fatally shot by Hamas terrorists behind his family home in Kibbutz Nirim, Israel. Known affectionately as 'Pepe' to those close to him, Roi's life was a testament to the spirit of a true kibbutznik and his dedication to farming was born out of his deep connection with animals.

A Family in Crisis

The incident, which occurred on October 7, unleashed a wave of grief and uncertainty on the Popplewell family. Channah Peri, Roi's 79-year-old South African immigrant mother, and his brother, Nadav Popplewell, were taken hostage by Hamas on the same day. A glimmer of hope appeared on November 24 when Channah was released during a temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. But the family remains in the throes of a hostage crisis as Nadav continues to languish in captivity.

Remembering Roi 'Pepe' Popplewell

Roi's life was not merely defined by his tragic death. He was an accomplished athlete and artist who valued the process of creation over recognition. His love for animals and dedication to farming were expressions of his profound connection to the earth. Friends and family remember him for his spirit, his dedication, and his ability to bring joy to those around him.

The Fight for Nadav's Return

As the Popplewell family mourns the loss of Roi, their grief is compounded by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Nadav's fate. Roi's sister, Ayelet Svatitzky, has chosen to focus her energy on the mission to recover their kidnapped family member, steering clear of dwelling on the painful details of Roi's death. At Roi's funeral, held on October 27 in Kibbutz Yagur, Ayelet vowed to continue the fight for Nadav's return. She found solace in knowing that Roi was now with their father and reiterated that the love and memories shared by those who loved Roi could not be erased by his murderers.

The family plans to re-bury Roi in Nirim, beside his father, when the circumstances permit. Despite the layers of tragedy that have unfolded, the Popplewell family remains united in their grief, their hope, and their determination to bring Nadav home. The story of Roi 'Pepe' Popplewell and his family's ordeal is a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the enduring power of love and resilience.