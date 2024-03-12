Rohingya-Led Syndicates Exploit Mobile Banking in Refugee Camps for Illicit Trades

Dhaka Tribune's investigation into Cox's Bazar refugee camps reveals a dark underbelly of illegal activities, including human trafficking and drug peddling, orchestrated by Rohingya-led gangs with local Bangladeshi collaboration. These criminal networks heavily rely on mobile banking for their operations, exploiting vulnerabilities in the system to conduct transactions worth millions, often under the guise of legitimate mobile banking agents.

Rise of Illicit Networks

Within the confines of Cox's Bazar refugee camps, a section of Rohingyas, in collaboration with local Bangladeshis, have formed sophisticated networks engaged in human trafficking and drug trade. These gangs lure local youth with promises of easy passage to Malaysia and control the drug supply within the community. The financial backbone of these operations is mobile banking, facilitated through registered SIM cards, despite Rohingyas not being eligible for them under Bangladeshi regulations.

Mobile Banking: A Tool for Crime

Investigations have uncovered that many Rohingyas, including influential mobile banking agent Shafi Alam, are exploiting the mobile financial services to launder money from illicit activities. This has raised concerns among law enforcement and regulatory bodies, who admit to a lack of oversight and difficulty in monitoring such transactions. The situation is compounded by the use of the KBZ Bank app and informal money-transfer systems like hundi, which further obscure financial trails.

Government and Law Enforcement's Response

The Rapid Action Battalion and the Department of Narcotics Control acknowledge the involvement of Rohingyas in these criminal activities but face challenges in curbing the issue due to its cross-border nature. The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner has also highlighted the illegal use of mobile phones and banking in the camps. Despite these admissions, there appears to be a significant gap in effective monitoring and action against these illicit networks.

The revelation of Rohingya-led syndicates exploiting mobile banking for illicit trades within refugee camps sheds light on a complex issue intertwining crime, technology, and the plight of refugees. It underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts among law enforcement, financial regulators, and international bodies to address this challenge, ensuring that technology meant to empower and uplift does not become a tool for exploitation and crime.