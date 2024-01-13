en English
Crime

Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe

On a Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., a bomb threat loomed over Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, triggering an immediate evacuation and sweeping investigation by local law enforcement agencies. The Rockville City Police, bolstered by the Montgomery County Police, initiated a meticulous safety operation that lasted for an hour, combing through the school premises.

Comprehensive Search Ensures Security

Throughout the security operation, the law enforcement agencies conducted comprehensive searches and thorough safety checks of every corner of the school premises. The purpose was clear: to ensure the absolute safety of the environment for the students and staff. Their efforts bore fruit at 3:30 p.m., when the school was declared safe.

No Actual Threats Found

Despite the palpable tension and the rigorous security operation, no actual threats were discovered during the investigation. The bomb threat, as it turned out, was a false alarm. This was not the first such incident at Thomas S. Wootton High School, as it had previously received a similar bomb threat on Nov. 27, which was also proven to be invalid.

Classes Resume After All-Clear

Following the all-clear from the police, students and staff were permitted to return to their classes. Although the school’s dismissal was delayed due to the incident, the school buses were promptly available for students to return home once the situation was entirely under control. Throughout the incident, regular updates were provided to the public, reaffirming the safety of the students and staff, and offering a level of transparency about the situation.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

