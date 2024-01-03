Rochester Woman Pleads Guilty in Violent Alcohol-Fueled Incident

In a series of violent incidents that have rocked Rochester, one involving 33-year-old resident Brittany Fawn Breaker has resulted in her guilty plea. On January 2, 2024, Breaker admitted to several charges stemming from an altercation with a friend and subsequent vehicle collisions.

Disturbing Escalation of Events

According to the details disclosed, on April 20, 2023, Breaker, under the influence of alcohol, attacked her friend, biting her in the face. The assault led to a series of car crashes involving her friend’s vehicle. She then fled the scene, leaving her injured friend and damaged vehicles behind. The friend’s injuries included those to the face and knee. Upon testing, Breaker’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.233, almost three times the legal limit.

Charges and Consequences

Breaker pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. She also admitted to misdemeanor charges of hitting an unattended vehicle and fifth-degree assault. The court sentenced her to two years of probation for the gross misdemeanor and a concurrent one-year probation for each misdemeanor. Breaker narrowly avoided a felony charge for failing to stop after a collision causing bodily harm. A third-degree driving while impaired charge, along with another count of hitting an unattended vehicle, were dismissed.

Aggressive Behavior Continues

Following the incident, Breaker exhibited aggressive behavior while being transported to detention, a continuation of her violent outburst from earlier. She was reported to have been kicking and punching the squad car’s Plexiglas and shouting obscenities at the officers. This series of events has left a trail of destruction in its wake, and is a stark reminder of the dangers of alcohol-fueled violence on our streets.