Crime

Rochester Woman Pleads Guilty in Violent Alcohol-Fueled Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
In a series of violent incidents that have rocked Rochester, one involving 33-year-old resident Brittany Fawn Breaker has resulted in her guilty plea. On January 2, 2024, Breaker admitted to several charges stemming from an altercation with a friend and subsequent vehicle collisions.

Disturbing Escalation of Events

According to the details disclosed, on April 20, 2023, Breaker, under the influence of alcohol, attacked her friend, biting her in the face. The assault led to a series of car crashes involving her friend’s vehicle. She then fled the scene, leaving her injured friend and damaged vehicles behind. The friend’s injuries included those to the face and knee. Upon testing, Breaker’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.233, almost three times the legal limit.

Charges and Consequences

Breaker pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. She also admitted to misdemeanor charges of hitting an unattended vehicle and fifth-degree assault. The court sentenced her to two years of probation for the gross misdemeanor and a concurrent one-year probation for each misdemeanor. Breaker narrowly avoided a felony charge for failing to stop after a collision causing bodily harm. A third-degree driving while impaired charge, along with another count of hitting an unattended vehicle, were dismissed.

Aggressive Behavior Continues

Following the incident, Breaker exhibited aggressive behavior while being transported to detention, a continuation of her violent outburst from earlier. She was reported to have been kicking and punching the squad car’s Plexiglas and shouting obscenities at the officers. This series of events has left a trail of destruction in its wake, and is a stark reminder of the dangers of alcohol-fueled violence on our streets.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

