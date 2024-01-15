en English
Crime

Rochdale Grooming Scandal: Report Reveals Systemic Failures by Police and Council

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Rochdale Grooming Scandal: Report Reveals Systemic Failures by Police and Council

A decade-long investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale, UK, has revealed systemic failures by both Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Rochdale Council. The 173-page report, authored by Malcolm Newsam CBE and Gary Ridgeway, scrutinizes the widespread abuse of mainly white girls from impoverished backgrounds by Asian grooming gangs from 2004 to 2013.

Indifference and Inaction: A Bleak Portrait of Authority

The report paints a damning picture of the authorities’ response to the situation, highlighting instances of botched police operations and a palpable indifference from the local authority. It underscores that the scale of the abuse was known to senior management within the police and social care, yet it was not given adequate priority. This lack of action is described in the report as a ‘lamentable strategic failure’ by the GMP and Rochdale Council’s leadership.

Among the failures identified was a hesitance to pursue investigations due to victims’ reluctance to formally complain, under-resourcing of operations, and a disregard for the coercion exerted by the abusers on their victims. It wasn’t until December 2010 that GMP initiated Operation Span, which led to the conviction of nine men in May 2012. However, the report argues that even this operation did not fully address the breadth of crimes committed, leaving many abusers unaccountable.

Whistleblowers: The Catalysts for Change

The investigation was prompted by allegations from whistleblowers Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver, which were featured in the 2017 BBC documentary ‘The Betrayed Girls’. The report currently identifies 96 men as threats to children, though it acknowledges that this number represents only a fraction of those involved in the abuse.

Accountability and Reckoning: What’s Next?

Following the report’s release, there have been widespread calls for accountability. Maggie Oliver, a former GMP detective who resigned over the handling of the abuse cases, has since established The Maggie Oliver Foundation to support survivors of childhood sexual abuse. She expressed anger at the lack of individual accountability for the failures, lies, and cover-ups, and emphasized the need for changes to the criminal justice system.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and various other officials have issued apologies to the victims. The report’s findings have led to a renewed commitment to protect children from similar atrocities in the future and to ensure justice for the victims of the Rochdale grooming scandal.

Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

