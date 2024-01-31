Robeson County Teacher Rearrested as Court Increases Bond Amid Exploitation Allegations

A high school teacher from Robeson County, Wyvis Oxendine Jr., has been rearrested after his bond was increased from $100,000 unsecured to a secured $500,000. This comes following allegations that he sent inappropriate photos and texts to a student at Purnell Swett High School. Oxendine, a 34-year-old teacher employed by the Public Schools of Robeson County, faces charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a student, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Teacher's Bond Revised

Robeson County District Court Judge Leah Lanier made the decision to modify the bond, leading to Oxendine's return to custody. The initial bond, being unsecured, was a point of concern that was brought up by Robeson County Assistant District Attorney Edward Englestad during the court hearing. The bond increase indicates a heightened seriousness to the charges Oxendine is facing.

Victim's Rights and Protection

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins expressed dissatisfaction with the original bond conditions. He emphasized the importance of guarding the rights of the victim and their family, who have been traumatized by the incident. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging victims of sexual assault to step forward and assures them of their safety and justice.

Active Investigation

The case remains under active investigation by the Juvenile Division of the Sheriff's Office, with the county District Attorney's Office providing assistance. Sheriff's Office appeals to anyone with information related to this case or others to contact them, reinforcing their commitment to safeguarding the welfare of students in Robeson County.