Roberto Flores: Charges Mounted after Violent Altercation with Police and Hospital Staff

Early in the dawn of Monday, a domestic disturbance call from Candlelight Drive set the Columbus Police Department in motion. An apparently intoxicated 24-year-old man, identified as Roberto Flores, was reportedly injured at the scene. As law enforcement arrived and attempted to intervene, the situation quickly escalated.

Flores’ Aggressive Confrontation

A disturbance that seemingly began as a domestic issue morphed into a violent encounter with the police. Flores, bearing the signs of injury and intoxication, turned combative. He lashed out, assaulting officers with kicks and spits. Even in his injured state, Flores posed a formidable threat to the officers attempting to stabilize the situation.

Continued Aggression at Columbus Regional Hospital

The altercation didn’t end with Flores’ arrest. His aggressive behavior continued unabated at the Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was taken for treatment. Here, he targeted not only the police officers but also the hospital staff. Threats, kicks, and spits became his weapons of choice, creating a hostile environment for those attempting to provide care.

Charges against Flores

Upon receiving treatment, Flores was slapped with multiple charges. Battery on a public safety official, battery by bodily waste, battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct were among the charges he faced. Following these charges, Flores was promptly incarcerated, taking an individual who had proven to be a danger to both public safety officials and civilians off the streets.