Crime

Robbery Suspects Apprehended Following Gunfire Exchange in Amethi

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Robbery Suspects Apprehended Following Gunfire Exchange in Amethi

In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, two individuals wanted for a robbery were arrested following a tense encounter with the police. The confrontation took place near Ghorha village, a location tipped off to the police as the hideout of the suspects. The face-off led to an exchange of gunfire between the accused and the law enforcement, resulting in injuries on both sides.

The Confrontation

The suspects, wanted for a robbery involving 4 lakh rupees on December 30 near Tikri, found themselves surrounded by the police following the tip-off. In an attempt to escape, the accused opened fire, causing Sub-Inspector Shiv Baksh Singh to sustain a hand injury. The police, in self-defense, returned fire, hitting both suspects in their legs, effectively incapacitating them for capture.

Recovering the Loot

The aftermath of the gunfight revealed significant evidence linking the accused to the robbery. Among the items recovered from the suspects were 3.50 lakh rupees in cash, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle. These discoveries further solidified the police’s case against the suspects, who were already wanted for the earlier robbery.

Aftermath and Treatment

Following their arrest, the accused were transported to a community health center in Amethi, where they received treatment for their gunshot wounds. Sub-Inspector Singh was also given medical attention for his hand injury. Additional Superintendent of Police, Harendra Kumar, reported the successful operation, highlighting the persistent efforts of law enforcement in ensuring public safety and justice.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

