Robbery Gone Wrong: Tailor Loses Life in Mauli Jagran

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in Mauli Jagran, Suresh Kumar, a 51-year-old tailor, fell victim to a brutal robbery assault as he resisted the assailants. Kumar was on his routine journey home, carrying his monthly salary, a lifeline for his family, when the tragedy struck.

A Devastating Discovery

As the evening deepened on February 1, Kumar's son, filled with worry for his late-arriving father, set out in search. He came upon a sight that will forever be etched into his memory - his father being ruthlessly assaulted near Bawa parking in Mauli Jagran. The attackers, three youths, targeted Kumar's neck, leaving him fatally injured and then vanished into the shadows.

Race Against Time

Despite the trauma, Kumar's son scrambled to get his father to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. However, the severity of Kumar's injuries and the loss of blood were too much to bear. The fight was lost, and Kumar succumbed to his injuries, leaving a family and community in mourning.

Swift Action by the Police

The law enforcement authorities, in response to the heinous crime, sprang into action. The suspects, identified as Sahil, aged 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, were arrested. All three residents of Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony in Panchkula were caught swiftly. The weapon, a knife, still bearing the grim evidence of the crime, was recovered. The trio was charged with murder and related offenses under the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station, marking the first step towards justice for Kumar and his family.