en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest

In a startling turn of events, a robbery incident unfolded at a gas station in New Castle, Delaware. The incident saw the arrest of 27-year-old Jaquoya Smith, who had allegedly assaulted and robbed a 40-year-old individual. The crime scene? The parking lot of the Super Gas station on New Castle Avenue.

Robbery and Assault in Broad Daylight

On a Wednesday like any other, authorities were alerted to a distress call from the Super Gas station. The story that unraveled was one of brazen audacity: Smith had reportedly approached the victim, demanded money, and subsequently assaulted them. She fled the scene, leaving her victim with an injured face and lighter pockets.

An Unexpected Arrest

Smith managed to evade immediate capture by making a swift exit from the scene. However, in a twist of fate, her return to the gas station led to her arrest. The Delaware State Police swooped in, apprehending Smith for her alleged crimes.

Charges and Consequences

Smith now faces charges of second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. Following her arraignment, she is being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution. A secured bond has been set at $2,500, marking the beginning of Smith’s journey through the criminal justice system.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
56 seconds ago
Police Offer Cash Reward for Crime Information, Establish Special Investigation Team
In a decisive move to accelerate the resolution of a recent crime, the police have offered a cash reward to anyone who can provide crucial information leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of suspects. This reward also extends to the recovery of the weapon used in the crime. The announcement was made during a
Police Offer Cash Reward for Crime Information, Establish Special Investigation Team
OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Murder Charge Backed by Video Assault
7 mins ago
OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Murder Charge Backed by Video Assault
Harsh Sentence for Singaporean Man in Sexual Abuse Case Underlines Gravity of Crime
12 mins ago
Harsh Sentence for Singaporean Man in Sexual Abuse Case Underlines Gravity of Crime
In the Shadow of Violence: Guayaquil's Struggle Amidst Ecuador's Gang Crisis
4 mins ago
In the Shadow of Violence: Guayaquil's Struggle Amidst Ecuador's Gang Crisis
Fatal Stabbing in Ashanti Region: Friend Kills Over Mining Carpet Dispute
4 mins ago
Fatal Stabbing in Ashanti Region: Friend Kills Over Mining Carpet Dispute
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links
5 mins ago
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
1 min
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
2 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
3 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
4 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
5 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
5 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
5 mins
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
6 mins
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
6 mins
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app