Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest

In a startling turn of events, a robbery incident unfolded at a gas station in New Castle, Delaware. The incident saw the arrest of 27-year-old Jaquoya Smith, who had allegedly assaulted and robbed a 40-year-old individual. The crime scene? The parking lot of the Super Gas station on New Castle Avenue.

Robbery and Assault in Broad Daylight

On a Wednesday like any other, authorities were alerted to a distress call from the Super Gas station. The story that unraveled was one of brazen audacity: Smith had reportedly approached the victim, demanded money, and subsequently assaulted them. She fled the scene, leaving her victim with an injured face and lighter pockets.

An Unexpected Arrest

Smith managed to evade immediate capture by making a swift exit from the scene. However, in a twist of fate, her return to the gas station led to her arrest. The Delaware State Police swooped in, apprehending Smith for her alleged crimes.

Charges and Consequences

Smith now faces charges of second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. Following her arraignment, she is being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution. A secured bond has been set at $2,500, marking the beginning of Smith’s journey through the criminal justice system.