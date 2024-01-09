Roadside Altercation in Jacksonville Leads to Fatal Collision

In a chilling turn of events, a violent encounter between two men and a woman on Starratt Road, Jacksonville, ended in a deadly traffic collision. The fight, which had spilled onto the roadway, led to a fatal outcome when a two-door Chevrolet struck the trio involved in the fracas. The incident claimed the life of a man in his mid-30s while severely injuring the other two individuals. This tragic occurrence is marked as Duval County’s sixth traffic fatality this year.

Dispute on the Road Turns Deadly

The confrontation unfolded on Northside’s Starratt Road, a stretch that witnessed a violent argument turn into a fatal mishap. The two men and the woman found themselves in the vehicle’s path during their heated altercation, leading to the unfortunate event. The driver of the Chevrolet, who was not involved in the fight, remained at the scene, cooperating fully with the investigation.

Investigation Underway

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the forefront of the investigation, piecing together the sequence of events leading to the tragic incident. The driver showed no signs of impairment, further complicating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. The immediate aftermath saw one individual pronounced dead at the scene, with the other two rushed to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rising Toll of Traffic Fatalities

This fatal collision marks a grim milestone for Duval County, recording its sixth traffic fatality since the year’s onset. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils of roadway altercations and the devastating consequences they can have. The Jacksonville community is left grappling with yet another tragic loss, searching for answers amidst the ongoing investigation.