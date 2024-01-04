Roadside Accident Involving Senior Police Officer’s Family Sparks Confrontation in Tumakuru

A seemingly ordinary Monday in Tumakuru district became the backdrop of an intense confrontation following a roadside accident involving a car carrying the mother of Senior Police Officer, AJ Mohammad Aziza, and family members. The car was en route from Hassan to Bengaluru via Kunigal when it struck a man on the side of a service road.

The Confrontation

The incident sparked outrage among the local villagers who promptly stopped the car. As tempers flared, a heated exchange ensued, quickly escalating into a physical altercation between the officer’s family and the villagers. Aziza filed a complaint, alleging that her group was besieged by villagers who assaulted her and demanded money without permitting a medical examination of the injured party.

A Counter Claim

In a twist to the narrative, a villager named Govindaiah filed a counter complaint. He claimed that the car, driven at a dangerously high speed, struck a local named Kumar. When villagers confronted the occupants, they were reportedly subjected to verbal abuse in Tamil. The villagers’ plea for a fair investigation underlines the stark contrast between the two accounts of the incident.

Actions Taken

Based on these complaints, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered: one against four villagers for attempted murder, and another against Aziza and a person identified as Abdulla for rash driving and causing hurt. Both FIRs are currently under investigation, with Govindaiah urging for decisive action against the occupants of the car who were responsible for the accident. The incident is a stark reminder of the tense dynamics that can arise when authority and community collide.