Road Worker Critically Injured in Waikato: Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving

In a shocking incident, a road worker in Waikato, New Zealand, was critically injured after being struck by a white Haval SUV that sped through the work site. The disturbing incident took place on Dunlop Road in Waharoa, shortly after midday on Thursday. The vehicle involved had allegedly been part of an altercation at a nearby business before it sped off towards the work site, resulting in the grave accident.

Altercation Preceding the Incident

Prior to the incident, reports suggest that the driver of the SUV had been involved in a confrontation at a nearby business. Allegedly, the driver threatened and assaulted staff members before he stormed off in his vehicle. The SUV then drove at high speed towards the work site where the tragic incident unfolded.

The Collision and Aftermath

As the vehicle tore through the work site, it hit one of the roading crew members, causing critical injuries. The incident has since stirred a wave of concern amongst the local community and raised questions about the safety of workers at such sites. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The charges against him are severe, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill, and failing to stop and ascertain injury. The man is expected to make his first appearance in Hamilton District Court on Friday.