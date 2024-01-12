en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Road Worker Critically Injured in Waikato: Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Road Worker Critically Injured in Waikato: Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving

In a shocking incident, a road worker in Waikato, New Zealand, was critically injured after being struck by a white Haval SUV that sped through the work site. The disturbing incident took place on Dunlop Road in Waharoa, shortly after midday on Thursday. The vehicle involved had allegedly been part of an altercation at a nearby business before it sped off towards the work site, resulting in the grave accident.

Altercation Preceding the Incident

Prior to the incident, reports suggest that the driver of the SUV had been involved in a confrontation at a nearby business. Allegedly, the driver threatened and assaulted staff members before he stormed off in his vehicle. The SUV then drove at high speed towards the work site where the tragic incident unfolded.

The Collision and Aftermath

As the vehicle tore through the work site, it hit one of the roading crew members, causing critical injuries. The incident has since stirred a wave of concern amongst the local community and raised questions about the safety of workers at such sites. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The charges against him are severe, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill, and failing to stop and ascertain injury. The man is expected to make his first appearance in Hamilton District Court on Friday.

0
Accidents Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
12 mins ago
Fatal Collision on A66 Involving Ambulance Claims Woman's Life
A fatal collision claimed the life of a woman in her 30s on the A66, near Burns Farm, east of Keswick, Cumbria. The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 08:50 GMT on Thursday, when a Fiat Punto and an ambulance collided. The woman, driving the Fiat Punto, received immediate emergency treatment from the North West Ambulance
Fatal Collision on A66 Involving Ambulance Claims Woman's Life
Tragic Loss of Painter Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
50 mins ago
Tragic Loss of Painter Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
1 hour ago
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch
32 mins ago
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch
Lafayette Police Department Vehicle Involved in Morning Crash
39 mins ago
Lafayette Police Department Vehicle Involved in Morning Crash
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
42 mins ago
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Michigan Tech Professor Set to Resume Teaching Amidst Unrest
4 seconds
Controversial Michigan Tech Professor Set to Resume Teaching Amidst Unrest
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
53 seconds
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
3 mins
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
4 mins
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
5 mins
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
6 mins
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
7 mins
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
10 mins
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
11 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app