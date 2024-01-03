en English
Crime

Road Rage Incident in Florida: ‘Freddy Krueger’ Lookalike Arrested

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Road Rage Incident in Florida: ‘Freddy Krueger’ Lookalike Arrested

A chilling road rage incident unfolded on December 21st in Wildwood, Florida, where a couple reported their terrifying encounter with a man eerily reminiscent of the horror film character Freddy Krueger. The suspect, a man in his late 30s, sporting distinctive attire, was said to have pointed a firearm at the petrified couple from his Chevy Cobalt, instilling fear for their lives.

Unfolding of the Incident

The spooked victims described the suspect as a white male, whose appearance and demeanor were disturbingly akin to the infamous movie character. As per the arrest report from the local sheriff’s office, the incident’s gravity escalated when the malefactor brandished his firearm at the couple. It was a spine-chilling experience that left them fearing for their lives.

Connecting the Dots

Upon investigating the incident, deputies recalled a traffic stop involving the same vehicle just six days prior. The registered owner of the Chevy Cobalt was identified as Ralph Kennedy Jr., who was found with a BB gun in his vehicle during that stop. The terrified victims were able to positively identify Kennedy as the man who threatened them, solidifying the case against him.

Denial and Arrest

When confronted, Kennedy denied using a gun during the incident, claiming that he only made an obscene gesture after being run off the road. However, his denial did not hold up against the weight of the evidence and the victims’ testimony. Consequently, Kennedy was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He is currently held in jail, denied release, as the investigation continues.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

