Road Rage Incident in Erie County: Suspect Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

In an unprecedented development, 28-year-old Alexander Peyton admitted guilt to several charges, including attempted murder, in a road rage incident that unfolded on February 27, 2023, in the vicinity of the Interstate 79 interchange at West 12th Street, Erie County. This shocking incident began with a vehicular accident on Interstate 79. Peyton is accused of fleeing the accident scene initially, but later fatally shooting the other driver in the head when pursued.

The Chase and the Shooting

According to reports, Peyton, after involving in an accident on the Interstate, chose to abandon the scene. When the other driver involved in the accident followed him, Peyton resorted to violence. In a shocking turn of events, he reportedly shot the other driver in the head. The victim was unarmed and had to undergo surgery, following which he was admitted to a rehabilitation facility for recovery.

Evidence and Arrest

Peyton's subsequent arrest was facilitated by the diligent work of the Erie police. A crucial piece of evidence was the victim’s stolen cell phone, which contained a photograph of the shooter's car's license plate. In addition to this, the police utilized surveillance video to trace Peyton's route post the shooting, leading to his successful apprehension.

Acknowledgment of Guilt

Assistant District Attorney for Erie County, Jeremy Lightner, confirmed that Peyton had pleaded guilty to eight distinct charges. Four of these charges are classified as felonies, which notably includes the charge of attempted murder. Peyton's admission of guilt has spared the victim from the traumatic experience of testifying in court. Peyton now faces the prospect of spending decades in state prison, with his sentencing scheduled for March 18.