Crime

Road Rage Escalates in Florida as Dustin Black Crashes and Assaults BMW Driver

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
A road rage incident in Polk County, Florida spiraled into violence on Tuesday afternoon, as 21-year-old Auburndale resident Dustin Black deliberately rammed his truck into a BMW that had been involved in a minor accident with his girlfriend’s vehicle. The incident transpired at the junction of Lake Howard Drive and Avenue C in Winter Haven.

Following the collision, Black confronted the BMW driver who was in the process of apologizing for the accident. However, the situation escalated as Black began to pummel the driver repeatedly in the face. Witness Steven Barthel, who was present during the altercation, recounted the incident, confirming that he had dialed 911 as surrounding neighbors intervened to halt the situation’s further escalation.

Black was subsequently arrested and charged with battery and criminal mischief. He was brought before a Polk County judge, who set his bond at $3,000.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

