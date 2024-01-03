Road Rage Escalates in Florida as Dustin Black Crashes and Assaults BMW Driver

A road rage incident in Polk County, Florida spiraled into violence on Tuesday afternoon, as 21-year-old Auburndale resident Dustin Black deliberately rammed his truck into a BMW that had been involved in a minor accident with his girlfriend’s vehicle. The incident transpired at the junction of Lake Howard Drive and Avenue C in Winter Haven.

Following the collision, Black confronted the BMW driver who was in the process of apologizing for the accident. However, the situation escalated as Black began to pummel the driver repeatedly in the face. Witness Steven Barthel, who was present during the altercation, recounted the incident, confirming that he had dialed 911 as surrounding neighbors intervened to halt the situation’s further escalation.

Black was subsequently arrested and charged with battery and criminal mischief. He was brought before a Polk County judge, who set his bond at $3,000.