Rivers State Police Neutralize Three in Failed Robbery Attempt, Ensuring Community Safety

Rivers State Police Command's swift response to an armed robbery alert along Prisigbara Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Road in Khana Local Government Area on March 21, 2024, led to a decisive shootout, culminating in the neutralization of three suspects, including the notorious 'Oyoyo'. This operation signifies a crucial victory in the ongoing battle against criminal activities, particularly in safeguarding educational environments and surrounding communities.

Immediate Response to Distress Call

Upon receiving the distress call, specialized units, including the Bori Division and the Anti-Cultism Unit, were promptly dispatched to the scene. Their arrival was met with immediate gunfire from the assailants. However, the police's superior tactics and firepower quickly turned the tide, leading to the eventual subdual of the robbers. Among the fallen criminals was Monday Sulole, better known by his alias 'Oyoyo', a 25-year-old with a notorious reputation for his involvement in cultism and armed robbery across the Ogoni axis.

Recovery and Assurance of Safety

In the aftermath of the shootout, the police successfully recovered a cache of weapons and charms, including a locally made revolver pistol, a shotgun with cartridges, and a machete. The operation not only thwarted the immediate threat but also served as a deterrent to potential future criminal activities. The Rivers State Police Command has since increased patrols in the vicinity, restoring normalcy and reinforcing the community's sense of security.

Community Cooperation and Ongoing Vigilance

The successful neutralization of these threats underscores the critical importance of community cooperation in the fight against crime. The Rivers State Police Command commends the community's role in this achievement and encourages continued collaboration. This operation is a testament to the relentless efforts of law enforcement to maintain peace and security, ensuring that educational institutions and their surrounding areas remain safe for all.

This incident not only highlights the effectiveness of prompt law enforcement response but also serves as a reminder of the ever-present need for vigilance and cooperation between the police and the community. As the area returns to calm, the reinforced police presence aims to offer a semblance of peace and reassurance to the residents and students alike.