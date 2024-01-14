Rivers State Police Neutralize Notorious Cult Leader ‘General’ and Accomplice

In an encounter that marks a significant victory for law enforcement, the Rivers State Police Command in Nigeria has reported the fatal shooting of notorious cult leader Silas Oderereke, known by his alias ‘general’, and one of his accomplices. The incident, which took place in the Oderereke community of Ahoada West Local Government Area on January 11, 2024, followed a tip-off about a robbery being carried out by Oderereke’s gang.

‘General’ No More: The Downfall of a Cult Leader

For four years, Oderereke had evaded capture, causing widespread fear and unrest as the leader of the Greenlanders’ cult group in Ubie clan. His reign of terror saw him and his gang implicated in a myriad of crimes, ranging from armed robbery and land grabbing to unauthorized property sales and violent assaults.

The Confrontation and its Aftermath

Police response to the robbery tip-off resulted in a chase, during which Oderereke’s gang, cornered, attacked a community-owned tank farm. In the ensuing clash, Oderereke and one of his gang members opened fire on the police, triggering a shootout that left both criminals dead and several others injured. However, two other gang leaders, known locally as Danger-boy and 2-Man, managed to escape. The police are still in pursuit of these fugitives.

A Community Breathes a Sigh of Relief

Upon searching the criminals’ hideout, police found a G3 Rifle, ammunition, and a camp situated between the Oderereke and Olokuma communities. This camp, a base for the gang’s criminal activities, represented the epicenter of the fear that had driven many locals to seek refuge in Port Harcourt. With Oderereke’s death, the community can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, lauded the police operatives for their effective response and issued a stark warning to other criminals: reform or face severe consequences.