Crime

Rivers State Police Arrest Wanted Cult Leader, Barikui Amanyie, in Connection With Murder and Cultism

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Rivers State Police Arrest Wanted Cult Leader, Barikui Amanyie, in Connection With Murder and Cultism

In a significant development, the Rivers State Police Command has captured a notorious 35-year-old cult leader, Barikui Amanyie, widely known as ‘Lawyer’. This arrest has come in connection with serious charges of cultism and the brutal murder of Lioneda Lebari. Hailing from the Kaani community in Khana local government area, Barikui earned a reputation for terrorizing the Eleme local government area and had been a prominent figure on the police watchlist due to his alleged criminal activities.

The Crime and The Chase

Barikui’s involvement in criminal activities reached a climax on December 31, 2021, when he and his gang brutally attacked and stabbed Mr. Lebari multiple times. The victim had just withdrawn NGN150,000 from a local thrift collector, making him a marked target for the gang. Despite the grave injuries inflicted, Lebari’s death alerted the police to the immediate danger posed by Barikui and his gang, placing them firmly in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

The Arrest

In line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, who ordered all tactical units to make every effort to capture wanted criminals, the police intensified their manhunt for Barikui. Despite his attempts to evade capture by frequently changing hideouts, the relentless efforts of the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police finally paid off. Acting on a tip-off, they apprehended Barikui on December 20, a significant achievement for the local police force.

Confession and Aftermath

Upon his capture, the police recovered locally made pistols and items believed to be charms, evidencing his criminal ventures. In the following interrogations, Barikui confessed to the crime and now faces charges of murder and cultism. The police are committed to ensuring justice and continue their investigation to locate and arrest the remaining gang members. CP Olatunji Disu has commended the swift action of the police force and has urged the continued dedication in combating crime in the state.

0
Crime Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

