Crime

Rivers State Paramount Ruler Assassinated: An Unsettling Silence Prevails

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Rivers State Paramount Ruler Assassinated: An Unsettling Silence Prevails

Rivers State, an oil-rich region in Nigeria, is grappling with a shocking revelation: the assassination of Chief Innocent Ekwereogwu, the paramount ruler of Anwunugbokor. Known as a respected figure in the region, Chief Ekwereogwu also held the esteemed position of the chairman of the Ubie Council of Chiefs. Murdered within the sanctity of his home, this incident marks a grim start to the new year.

Assassination in the Early Hours

The assassination took place in the early hours of Tuesday, precisely at 12:16 am, right in Chief Ekwereogwu’s residence in Odiemerenyi, Ahaoda East. The precise and deadly nature of the attack suggests the involvement of skilled gunmen who invaded his home, delivering the fatal shot that ended his life on the spot.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the brutal act, the body of Chief Ekwereogwu was swiftly taken to the mortuary, adding a layer of finality to the tragic event. The news of the assassination spread across the community, leaving a chilling ripple of fear and uncertainty. The streets, usually bustling with activity, are now suffused with palpable tension and grief.

Police Investigation: The Silence So Far

While the region is still reeling from the shock, the Rivers State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. The lack of immediate communication from the responsible authorities has sparked speculations and fueled concerns among the residents. As the shockwaves of the incident continue to unsettle the area, the people of Anwunugbokor eagerly await answers, hoping that justice will serve its course for their slain leader.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

