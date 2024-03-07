Rivers State Human Rights Activist Detained for Allegedly Murdering Wife in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have apprehended Micheal Chidozie, a human rights activist, accused of fatally beating his 32-year-old wife, Mrs. Ufuoma Chidozie, leading to her untimely demise. The incident, which transpired on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting a tragic case of domestic violence. Chidozie is currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, as investigations continue.

According to friends of the deceased, Micheal Chidozie had a disturbing history of regularly assaulting his wife without any apparent reason. The fatal incident reportedly occurred after Mrs. Ufuoma suffered severe injuries from a brutal physical assault inflicted by her husband. In a distressing turn of events, Chidozie allegedly fled the scene after alerting his wife's brother of an emergency at their home. Upon arrival, the brother was confronted with the harrowing sight of Mrs. Ufuoma's lifeless body, with her husband nowhere to be found.

Swift Action Leads to Arrest

The subsequent arrest of Micheal Chidozie by the Agip Estate Police Division, Mile 4, Port Harcourt, was facilitated by credible intelligence received by the police. The arrest, occurring on Wednesday morning, marks a significant development in the case, bringing the accused into custody for further questioning. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest and stated that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary, awaiting further investigation and legal proceedings.

This tragic event has sparked a broader conversation within the community and beyond about the pervasive issue of domestic violence and the need for more robust protective measures for victims.

The case against Micheal Chidozie, a human rights activist now facing serious allegations of murder, underscores the ironies and complexities surrounding individuals who publicly advocate for rights and justice but may fail to uphold these principles in their personal lives. As the investigation progresses, there is a growing call for justice for Mrs. Ufuoma Chidozie and a renewed focus on combating domestic violence in all its forms.