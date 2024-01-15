Former Rivers State Governor, Wike Orders Clampdown on Street Light Vandals in FCT

Cracking down on those responsible for vandalizing street lights in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has issued a directive to intensify law enforcement efforts.

This announcement comes at a time when the city is grappling with significant damage to its public infrastructure, leading to increased maintenance costs and compromised safety for its citizens.

Initiating a drive to protect public property, the Governor has instructed security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those behind these acts of vandalism.

As conveyed by an official, the primary aim of this directive is to preserve the aesthetic appeal and security provided by the street lights. This move underlines the administration’s commitment to ensuring the FCT, as the nation’s capital, remains a safe and attractive city.