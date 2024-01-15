en English
Crime

Former Rivers State Governor, Wike Orders Clampdown on Street Light Vandals in FCT

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Cracking down on those responsible for vandalizing street lights in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has issued a directive to intensify law enforcement efforts.

This announcement comes at a time when the city is grappling with significant damage to its public infrastructure, leading to increased maintenance costs and compromised safety for its citizens.

Initiating a drive to protect public property, the Governor has instructed security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those behind these acts of vandalism.

As conveyed by an official, the primary aim of this directive is to preserve the aesthetic appeal and security provided by the street lights. This move underlines the administration’s commitment to ensuring the FCT, as the nation’s capital, remains a safe and attractive city.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

