Rivers Police Nab Cultist Samuel Nwokoma for Diobu Double Homicide

Rivers State Police Command has apprehended Samuel Nwokoma, a 25-year-old suspected cultist, for his role in the killings of two individuals in Port Harcourt's Diobu axis. According to spokesperson Grace Iringe Koko, Nwokoma's gang is accused of murdering Ede Sunday and George Johnson in separate incidents between March 14 and 17, 2024, highlighting a significant crackdown on cult-related violence.

Intelligence-Led Operation Uncovers Arms Cache

Following credible intelligence, the C4i Strike Force, in collaboration with local vigilantes, raided the Blood Star cult gang's hideout. The operation resulted in the seizure of an extensive arsenal, including AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices. Nwokoma's capture and the arms recovery mark a critical step in dismantling the gang's capabilities and restoring safety to the affected communities.

Chronology of Violence and Response

Nwokoma confessed to participating in the deadly attacks that left Sunday and Johnson dead, offering insights into the gang's operations. The police's swift action, based on intelligence and community support, underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing cultism's scourge. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend remaining gang members, with the police vowing to bring all involved to justice.

Implications for Community Safety

This breakthrough not only neutralizes a significant threat but also sends a strong message to similar groups operating within Rivers State and beyond. The recovery of the weapons cache prevents potential future violence, contributing to the broader fight against organized crime. The Rivers State Police Command's commitment to combating violent crimes is a reassuring signal to the community, promising a safer environment for all residents.